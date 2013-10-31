Video: Andrew Bynum Makes His Debut For The Cavaliers

We didn’t think it was possible. We thought he’d hem and haw his way to at least Thanksgiving and then make a halfhearted attempt to get back into shape before taking the court around Christmas. Sixers fans are nodding. But tonight, with 3:40 left in the first quarter, Andrew Bynum checked in for the Cavs to battle against visiting Brooklyn.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bynum has gone 1-for-5 from the field with his lone field goal also drawing a foul. He’s only played a little over 7 minutes so far tonight, but the simple fact he’s on the court has to make Cavs fans happy, and Sixers fans pissed.

After never appearing in a Sixers uniform during the entire 2012-13 season, Andrew Bynum appeared in Cleveland’s very first game.

The Cavs are actually beating the Nets, 84-82, with a big game so far from Tristan Thompson (18 points on 8/13 shooting). But the Nets are slowly coming back in the fourth, outscoring the Cavs 12-5 at the time of this writing. Regardless of the outcome, the Cavs just got that much closer to a playoff berth. Having Bynum on the floor could be a game-changer, especially if it means resting the fragile Anderson Varejao.

What do you think of Bynum’s return in the very first game for Cleveland?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.