Video: Andrew Wiggins’ Body Double Wears Cavs Jersey In adidas “Swingman” Ad

As Dwight Howard and his model showed last week, adidas uses body doubles – or “swingmen” – to capture shots of NBA stars in commercials for its new replica jersey. Wiggins’ swingman is clearly excited about his first time on the job; the problem is that he didn’t do enough research on the rookie’s hectic summer before showing up for production.
Clever.
And like we said, it speaks volumes of Wiggins’ humility that he okayed the spot’s premise. Frankly, we wouldn’t want to revisit or remind fans of the circuitous path to the first months of our NBA career. But Wiggins showed maturity beyond his teenage years throughout the process, and continues to do so when the Cleveland Cavaliers are firmly in his rearview mirror. Impressive.
Swingman jerseys aren’t typical replicas, by the way – these things are high-end:
The new adidas NBA Swingman Jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicate the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players in both look and performance. The new jerseys feature a slimmer cut which offers a more tailored, stylish fit.
That was actually very cool. I think Wiggins is just a kid so saw the humorous side. I’m actually starting to get worried about how fragil an NBA player’s ego must be if something like poking fun at them would upset them. Are they really that thin skinned?
I’m going to try again, but how about Dime start running some promos/comps for their forum swingmen to win some gear?
Look at Durant and Lebron.
Yes, They are that thin skinned and sensitive. Everything is image and marketing.