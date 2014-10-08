Video: Andrew Wiggins Shows Off All-Around Ability In Preseason Opener

It’s been an up-and-down summer for Andrew Wiggins. He was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, then found out he would be playing with LeBron James. Except, he got dealt to the Timberwolves in August as part of a package — including Anthony Bennett — for the Cavs to acquire Kevin Love. If his first preseason game is any indication, we think ‘Wolves fans will *love* Wiggins just as much as they ever did their former power forward.

Wiggins scored a game-high 18 points in 32 minutes of action. He also added four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal with no turnovers during Minney’s 103-90 loss to the Pacers Tuesday night.

While he only shot 4-of-11 on the night, Wiggins was an impressive 2-for-2 on his three-point attempts. He even hit an impressive turnaround over George Hill featuring some excellent footwork.

While the offense was a nice bonus, we all knew Wiggins’ defense would be elite, and he didn’t disappoint against the Pacers. Wiggins’ two-handed snuff of a driving Solomon Hill was one of three blocks on the night:

One preseason game doesn’t mean anything (neither does an entire preseason), but this is good news for ‘Wolves fans who might think they’ve been hoodwinked after all the Love brouhaha this summer.

Will Wiggins win Rookie of the Year?

