Video: Another Ridiculous Aquille Carr Mixtape

Being that I currently live in Baltimore, and have seen Aquille Carr play half a dozen times – I was also on hand when we did the cover shoot and put him on the front of Dime #65 – I can say confidently that he is easily one of the most exciting high school players I’ve ever seen. Our friends at MeetMeAtTheRim hold it down in this INSANE junior year mixtape.

What type of player will he be at the next level?

