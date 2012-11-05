Video: Anthony Davis Explores New Orleans, Plays 1-on-1 With Mannie Fresh

Life is hectic for any NBA rookie, and this year, no one’s life is more hectic than that of the Hornets’ Anthony Davis. Not only does he seem to handle everything that comes with being the No. 1 pick and basketball savior of an embattled franchise, but he also somehow manages to have fun with it.

As a little bit of proof, check out this video that Red Bull produced with Davis to to celebrate their newest family member’s arrival in his new city. Photo shoots on Bourbon Street, autographs, one-on-one with legendary producers, and on the mic in front of 11,000 people – all in a days’ work:

