Video: Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, DeMarcus Cousins Show Out At Kentucky Alumni Game

We already showed you Anthony Davis impressing Drake (the rapper and John Wall were the two coaches) from the recent Kentucky Alumni Game. Now for the first time, here are the full highlights from the night. DeMarcus Cousins dropped a game-high 42 points, and Davis had 40 while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s patented hustle and defense probably felt completely out of place in this one.

Who will be the best player of these three in the NBA?

