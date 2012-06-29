Video: Anthony Davis Trademarked The Brow Because “Who Doesn’t Love Money?”

#Video
06.29.12 6 years ago

The 2012 NBA Draft didn’t have a consensus Jan Vesely moment. That came last year when Vesely — Washington’s brand-new pick — and his girlfriend Eva Kodouskova celebrated the No. 6 draft choice with a drawn-out kiss that made her Internet famous for the day. That said, post-selection interviews are always some of our favorite moments because they hold the most promise for a memorable moment. Anthony Davis, the No. 1 pick, got one out of the way early.

Responding to ESPN’s Mark Jones’ question about his recent trademarking of a couple different unibrow-related catchphrases, Davis delivered the classic line: “Who doesn’t love money?”

What do you think of Davis’ trademark?

