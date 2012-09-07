Video: Aquille Carr Can’t Stop Embarrassing The Competition

Again? Yes, every Aquille Carr mixtape deserves its own post. It’s just that simple. The dude is superhumanly electrifying in person, and these tapes do him justice. Recently, HoopMixtape dropped a ridiculous one, and now The Mars Reel comes through with some more never-before-seen highlights. ESPN has him rated No. 95 in his class, which sounds absurd, but Carr is definitely No. 1 in the YouTube rankings.

Should he be rated higher in his class rankings?

