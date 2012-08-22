Video: Aquille Carr’s Season-Long Slaughter Of The Competition

As you guys know, we’ve been fans of Aquille Carr‘s game for a long time, and were one of the publications that helped introduce him to the national scene. But more than anything else, it was his talent that did the talking. It would’ve made him a hot commodity regardless. Here’s a recap of his junior season from our friends at HoopMixtape, and while we never thought they could possibly out-do their original mix with Carr, I think they have. This video is too nasty.

Is he the most exciting player in high school basketball?

