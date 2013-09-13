Video: Summer League Basketball In Atlanta

#James Harden
09.12.13 5 years ago

New York City has Rucker Park and Dyckman Park, Los Angeles has the Drew League and Washington D.C. has the Goodman League. But Atlanta? They have the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League, and some participants think it deserves a spot alongside the more famous courts and summer leagues mentioned.

There are some other ATL summer leagues shown in the video, and we don’t know how the AEBL compares to the legendary courts in New York, LA and DC except for the two minute video. But we think they could probably find a more original tagline than “The EBC Rucker League of the South,” and â€” oh hey look, it’s James Harden doing his Euro-step.

What do you think?

