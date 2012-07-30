Video: Australia Sends Olympic Game Against France To Overtime On Half-Court Buzzer Beater

#Australia #Olympics #France
07.30.12 6 years ago

The French women were leading the Aussies by three points with 3.3 seconds to go, with a chance to clinch the game on the next free throw make. But in classic March Madness fashion, the free throw rimmed out and Australia grabbed the rebound, needing to go the length of the court. Belinda Snell caught the outlet pass on the left sideline, took one dribble, and found herself just short of half-court and double teamed. No matter.

She heaved up the two-handed prayer as the clock expired, and MAYHEM. Off the bank, in the bucket. As miraculous as the shot was, France still pulled out the game in OT, 74-70. Still, we have our No. 1 play on SportsCenter.

http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?deepLinkEmbedCode=p0Mm9pNToC0ALFeo0JfMiXFs71UkUqYs&embedCode=p0Mm9pNToC0ALFeo0JfMiXFs71UkUqYs

h/t Business Insider

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia#Olympics#France
TAGS2012 London OlympicsAUSTRALIABUZZER-BEATERSFRANCEOLYMPICS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP