Video: Australia Sends Olympic Game Against France To Overtime On Half-Court Buzzer Beater

The French women were leading the Aussies by three points with 3.3 seconds to go, with a chance to clinch the game on the next free throw make. But in classic March Madness fashion, the free throw rimmed out and Australia grabbed the rebound, needing to go the length of the court. Belinda Snell caught the outlet pass on the left sideline, took one dribble, and found herself just short of half-court and double teamed. No matter.

She heaved up the two-handed prayer as the clock expired, and MAYHEM. Off the bank, in the bucket. As miraculous as the shot was, France still pulled out the game in OT, 74-70. Still, we have our No. 1 play on SportsCenter.

http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?deepLinkEmbedCode=p0Mm9pNToC0ALFeo0JfMiXFs71UkUqYs&embedCode=p0Mm9pNToC0ALFeo0JfMiXFs71UkUqYs

