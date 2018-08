Too bad the ball went right to Shane Battier for a corner triple. On this play, Avery Bradley – who is actually helping to save Boston’s season – gave Dwyane Wade a taste of his own medicine. Right at the rim, he sends the All-Star’s shot back, literally right in his face.

What’s the most disrespectful way to block someone’s shot?

