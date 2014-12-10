Video: “Awkward Dad Dance Cam” Demoralizes Young Spurs Fans

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
12.09.14 4 years ago

It’s the job of parents to sometimes do things that will embarrass their kids. Not intentionally, mind you, but in order to keep them safe and to remind them there’s a world outside their limited scope, which is often confined to the cool table at the cafeteria. But the “Awkward Dad Dance Cam” the San Antonio Spurs instituted at AT&T Center on Saturday night is downright mean to young Spurs fans.

Per Ken5.com with a tip of the hat to BroBible, comes news that during Saturday’s game between the Spurs and Timberwolves, they broke out the “Awkward Dad Dance Cam.” No child was safe, as these three kids learned:

Being a kid is hard enough, so this is just cruel.

Our Old Man is 6-6 with a beard down to his bellybutton and hearing aids that dominate his bald dome. But he wouldn’t NEVER stand up for the “Awkward Dad Dance Cam.” These San Antonio kids weren’t so lucky.

(ken5.com; H/T BroBible)

Would your pops embarrass you by dancing?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSAwkward Dad Dance Camgifssan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP