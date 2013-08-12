Video: Ballhandling Legend Jason Williams Recently Threw One Of The Best Passes You’ll Ever See

08.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Don’t do it to them like this, J-Will. Earlier this summer, we showed you nearly two minutes of 37-year-old ballhanding legend Jason Williams destroying and embarrassing defenders during a USA Legends Tour in China. He was breaking out the elbow pass, the crossover and a few other sick tricks. But this new video includes one of the best passes you’ll ever see from him. One of the kings of handle is still doing it like it’s 1999…

