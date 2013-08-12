Video: Ballhandling Legend Jason Williams Recently Threw One Of The Best Passes You’ll Ever See

Don’t do it to them like this, J-Will. Earlier this summer, we showed you nearly two minutes of 37-year-old ballhanding legend Jason Williams destroying and embarrassing defenders during a USA Legends Tour in China. He was breaking out the elbow pass, the crossover and a few other sick tricks. But this new video includes one of the best passes you’ll ever see from him. One of the kings of handle is still doing it like it’s 1999…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.