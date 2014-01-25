Video: Benny The Bull Does A Full Flip Right At The Tip

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull has been around for a while. Benny has entertained fans through a rough stretch since the back-to-back injuries to Derrick Rose on both knees. But Benny might have out-done himself on Friday night. Right before the tip-off on ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers visit to Chicago, Benny sprinted down the sideline ready to tumble through the air.

Watch as Benny the Bull does a full front flip in front of the crowd right as the ball is tipped to the Clippers.

An auspices beginning for the mascot didn’t translate to the Bulls. They fell behind 41-26 after the first quarter and never recovered on their way to a loss. But hey, at least Benny did a flip.

