Video: The Best High School Pass You Have Ever Seen

04.30.14 4 years ago

Calling this the best pass we’ve ever seen from a high school kid is a bold statement, but this dish from 5-7 Damontrae Jefferson is so freakin’ nasty. The senior-to-be point guard, who’s been offered scholarships by schools like Cleveland State, New Mexico and UC Irvine, was showing out at the adidas Gauntlet when he dropped this dime.

On a drive to the rack, Jefferson got caught in the air, did a 360, and then tossed a no-look cuff pass to the other side of the rim for a bucket. We’ve heard a few people call this a travel, but how many times have you seen a player connect on a reverse layup where he hits the ground and releases the ball at the same time? If those aren’t travels than this one isn’t either.

via HoopMixtape

What’s the best pass you’ve ever seen?

