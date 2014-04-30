Video: The Best High School Pass You Have Ever Seen

Calling this the best pass we’ve ever seen from a high school kid is a bold statement, but this dish from 5-7 Damontrae Jefferson is so freakin’ nasty. The senior-to-be point guard, who’s been offered scholarships by schools like Cleveland State, New Mexico and UC Irvine, was showing out at the adidas Gauntlet when he dropped this dime.

On a drive to the rack, Jefferson got caught in the air, did a 360, and then tossed a no-look cuff pass to the other side of the rim for a bucket. We’ve heard a few people call this a travel, but how many times have you seen a player connect on a reverse layup where he hits the ground and releases the ball at the same time? If those aren’t travels than this one isn’t either.

via HoopMixtape

