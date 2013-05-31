Video: Birdman Hockey Checks Tyler Hansbrough to the Ground, Then Shoves Him in the Chest

05.30.13 5 years ago

The Indiana Pacers are clearly not content with merely just scaring the Miami Heat in this playoff series – they came to play tonight. They lead by four (44-40) at halftime of a tough, physical game that will certainly only become more intense as the game and series progresses.

Check out this incident from the first half. Chris Andersen (Birdman! Birdman!) puts Tyler Hansbrough on the floor with some kind of hockey check, then proceeds to give him a two-hand shove to the chest. Andersen somehow just gets a tech and is not ejected, while Hansbrough, who never retaliates at any point, gets a T as well:

Should Andersen have been ejected for this?

