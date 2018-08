Out of all the bigs in the NBA, Blake Griffin is probably THE most underrated ballhandler, and last night he showed it off with two great passes to DeAndre Jordan. So far this season, Jordan is looking like a new and improved player, but in this highlight, he’s doing what he still does best.

Which one was better?

