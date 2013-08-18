Blake Griffin Dunk-A-Palooza At The Jamal Crawford Pro-Am

The ubiquity of Blake Griffin‘s presence above the rim before he throws down another in a seemingly endless splatter of dunks, augments in the summer months. That high-rising tradition continued at Saturday’s Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am in Seattle.

Griffin is still considered synonymous with the rim-rattlers, but he’s worked on his game in the offseason and shouldered a lot of the responsibility for the Clippers’ first round exit at the hand’s of the Grizzlies this spring.

While Griffin’s per game averages have dropped in each season since he won the NBA’s Rookie Rookie of the Year award in 2011, his win share per 48 minutes has also increased in each season. He’s improved his outside shot while adding to a growing collection of low-post moves. While in the post, if Griffin is stymied during an initial pivot, he’s developed nice counter-moves to go along with his breathtaking open court athleticism.

Blake’s also turned into a decent passer; he’s now able to spot the double-team coming when he’s on the block and make the skip pass to an open three-point shooter. This will come in handy next season with the additions of sharpshooters J.J. Redick and Jared Dudley to bolster an already-formidable outside shooting triumvirate of Jamal Crawford, Matt Barnes and Chris Paul.

But it’s the summer, so enough with preamble. Here is Blake dunking all over the gymnasium in Seattle including an Eastbay to warm up the crowd, and an alley-oop where the rim might have plunked him in the dome if he’d continued his momentum.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[BallisLife; h/t The Point Forward]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.