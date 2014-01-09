Video: Blake Griffin Dunks All Over Kris Humphries

01.09.14 5 years ago

He’s taken a lot of abuse over the last couple of years with many questioning his toughness (we’re looking at you Chuck), but Blake Griffin can still get up and throw it down better than just about anyone else on the planet. Tonight, with the Celtics visiting, Kris Humphries was Blake’s latest victim and the unwitting co-star in his next poster.

