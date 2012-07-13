Video: Watch Blake Griffin Hurt His Knee At Team USA Practice

07.13.12

Thanks to the folks over at Sportando, video of Blake Griffin’s knee injury has surfaced. As you can see, Blake went for one of his signature dunk-on-your-face throwdowns, but the defender was having none of it. Blake must have come down awkwardly on his knee, because he immediately bends to grab it.

He was also initially hurt defending a screen and roll, as he appears to bang knees and pivot uncomfortably.

Hopefully Blake recovers in time for training camp and the upcoming NBA season.

Can Team USA win it all without Blake Griffin?

