Video: Blake Griffin Overpowers Chandler Then Stares Down Spike Lee

#Los Angeles Clippers #New York Knicks #Blake Griffin #GIFs
01.18.14

There are a lot of Blake Griffin haters. Everyone talks about how he’s soft, and when people rough him up â€” ahem, Z-Bo â€” he folds. But the All-Star and former Rookie of the Year appears ready to shed that perception at the soonest possible opportunity. Tonight, in a dominating win over the Knicks, Blake even gave Spike Lee the 1000 yard stare.

Blake ended with 32 on a tight 14-for-20 night from the field as the Clippers blew away the Knicks in the third quarter and extended their lead in the fourth for a 109-95 win in New York. But look at the way Griffin overpowers an admittedly banged up Tyson Chandler as he muscles in a mini-hook from the paint.

After the forced attempt banks in, Blake stares down Spike Lee courtside, while playing with his mouthguard.

Gotta love that.

As Zach Harper at CBS Sports points out, we might not ever reach a consensus on just how talented Blake Griffin may or may not be, and all the talk of his toughness is just that. But we can all agree he’s super fun to watch.

