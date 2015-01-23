Video: Blake Griffin Pulls Trainer’s Head Towards His Groin On National TV

Late in LA’s blowout of the Nets last night, a Clippers athletic trainer was applying ice pads to Blake Griffin‘s knee. Griffin, in his infinite wisdom, decided to wrench the guy’s head towards his crotch, miming oral sex like a vengeful eighth grader. It was childish and totally disrespectful, and we can’t believe he thought it would be funny.
This is never amusing, and we haven’t seen anything similar outside of a middle school or a particularly immature high school. It’s embarrassing for the medical staffer in question, but also for Blake.
This was a TNT game, so a national audience was witness to Blake’s stupid prank. The Clippers trainer who was put through this idiocy deserves an apology.
Blake Griffin is 25 years old and currently stars in quite a few commercials for national brands. His display last night on the sidelines is not a good look for a national spokesman.
We also hope Doc Rivers saw what happened and cuffed Blake across the back of his head for being such an ignoramus before levying a fine.
Should the Clippers fine Blake?
LOl pretty funny actually. Have a sense of humor people!!
The medical staffer wasn’t pleased at all. As you can see from his reaction
What exactly are you seeing that tells you he wasn’t “pleased”? You can’t see his face at all. The only thing you could MAYBE say was a sign of him being maybe annoyed was how he tried pushing his head away but anyone would do that whether or not you thought it was funny.
Did the Trainer laugh…For something like this I’d follow the victims lead…some guys like playing like this with each other…I don’t get it, but people allowed Shaq to wrestle them naked and watch the dude break dance naked in the lockerroom, so who knows what these dudes do in the locker room off camera if Blake is doing this on it…Violation
You don’t know what their relationship is like. Maybe that guy fucks with Blake all the time and he was just getting payback. I thought it was funny.
If my friend fucks with me I’m not pleased either. But then I get him back later, and then I am pleased.
I’m not saying he was definitely OK with it, I’m just saying you can’t assume he was mad or happy either way. Not from 6 seconds of video at least.
You can’t prove that he was or wasn’t from the given reaction. It’s normal to have resist but he could’ve been resisting and laughing at the same time. .
The staffer jabbed him so one can deduce from that reaction that he wasn’t ok with it. But it doesn’t matter, I got several upvotes for my comment anyway…LOL
oh another 9yo hiding behind his computer, very cute for an a-hole
I hate reporters like this…. Everything is such an outrage….”O the outrage …..the outrage” Grow a pair
Disgusting. If a boss did this too an employee and called everyone over to see he would be fired for sexual misconduct. Hope Blake is fired.
Anyone think Blake would allow the trainer to grab his head and force it into his crotch the next game?
Wow, you’re ridiculous.
He’s just goofing around with a friend… If this upsets you, you’re most likely the childish and disturbed one!