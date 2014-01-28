Video: Blake Griffin Rejected By The Rim

We’ve seen it so many times. Usually it’s Chris Paul that throws that pocket pass on the bounce to a rolling Blake Griffin, but tonight it was again Jamal Crawford as CP3 recovers from the separated shoulder. Griffin has put more than a few guys on a poster after receiving that roll pass. Except, in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, Blake finally got rejected…by the rim.

Don’t believe us, check it.

Now, obviously, this is way outside the norm. Blake came back in the very next quarter to get the steal and the flush, and dunked a couple more times in the second half. But it’s worth noting even Blake Griffin comes up short on a dunk and falls on his ass.

Despite the rim’s rejection, the Clippers cruised over the Bucks in Milwaukee, 114-86, and Blake scored 20 in just 28 minutes.

