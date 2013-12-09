Video: Blake Griffin Uses a Jet-Pack In New GameFly Commercial

Clippers forward Blake Griffin has become ubiquitous during NBA games, even when the Clippers have an off night. That’s because he’s been featured in approximately four bazillion ads over the last couple years. We don’t mind as much because they’re almost always funny â€” featuring ironic, almost dry humor – and his newest one for GameFly is more of the same.

In the commercial, Blake zooms out of an anachronistic television set wearing a jetâ€”pack in order to talk about the advantages of GameFly to a stunned pair sitting on their couch.

Griffin’s deadpan delivery and his cache with the current generation of basketball fans, means we’ll be watching Blake commercials for the next decade, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

