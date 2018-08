We’ve seen some funny commercials from Blake Griffin in the past, and his partnership ads with the new Kia Optima are some of the best. But this one, featuring BG telling his younger self which video game he should be playing, is gold.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which one of these Kia Optima commercials is the best one?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.