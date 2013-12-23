Video: Blake Griffin’s Monster Putback Slam & Slick Handle

Sometimes we forget about Blake Griffin. We’re inundated with so many wry commercial appearances, our memories of his various monster slams can lapse, and we forget he can sky like he did again Saturday night. A few minutes before his putback slam against visiting Denver, Blake even showed off a sick handle on a coast-to-coast zig-zag against Ty Lawson.

Past the midway point in the second quarter against the visiting Nuggets on Saturday night, Blake showed off a handle that’s worthy of starting NBA point guard. After Randy Foye lost the ball during a drive, Blake scooped it up and headed the other way. Ty Lawson stuck next to Blake for his jaunt to the other end, and Griffin’s adroitness handling the rock is on full display as he goes behind his back multiple times, between his legs and into a spin. He finally beats Lawson on the other end, but a foul is called before one last spin into a nice scoop for the bucket. The shot didn’t count, but the dribbling exhibition by Blake was impressive.

Still, even with the unusal prowess handling the pill, Blake hasn’t lost his explosiveness finishing above the rim. Just look at this pretty putback.

For the game, Griffin had 24 points, 16 rebounds and four dimes as LA snagged a 10-point first quarter lead they never relinquished in a 112-91 win over the visiting Nuggets.

