Blake Griffin displayed an improved post game on this play against Charlotte, facing up Bismack Biyombo and beating him baseline on the left block. From there, it was pure Blake athleticism as he finished with the two-handed reverse slam.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Tim on Twitter at @Timboknows.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.