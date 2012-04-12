Video: Blake Griffin’s Savage Dunk on Serge Ibaka

#Dunks #Video #Blake Griffin
04.12.12 6 years ago

This guy. Blake Griffin has been on quite a run lately, destroying some of the NBA’s best big men with crazy hanging-in-the-air-smash-on-you-dunks. Remember what he did to Pau Gasol last week?

Last night, the Thunder’s Serge Ibaka was on the business end of a Griffin slam. Serge, this is what you get for trying to block everything in sight:

[Watch a collection of Blake Griffin highlights HERE]

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINblocksDimeMagDUNKSReal StoriesSERGE IBAKAvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP