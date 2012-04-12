Video: Blake Griffin’s Savage Dunk on Serge Ibaka

This guy. Blake Griffin has been on quite a run lately, destroying some of the NBA’s best big men with crazy hanging-in-the-air-smash-on-you-dunks. Remember what he did to Pau Gasol last week?
Last night, the Thunder’s Serge Ibaka was on the business end of a Griffin slam. Serge, this is what you get for trying to block everything in sight:
[Watch a collection of Blake Griffin highlights HERE]
