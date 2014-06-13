Video: Boris Diaw Behind-The-Back Pass For Splitter Jam

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat
06.12.14 4 years ago

Boris Diaw isn’t the most athletic or exciting player in the NBA. Yet he’s been the most effective playmaker on the court and leads both teams in plus/minus through the first three games. This is also why Gregg Popovich moved him to the starting lineup for Game 3 and again in Game 4 on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Diaw swooned every basketball fan watching with a gorgeous dish in the post. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh swarmed Diaw at the elbow, but the French native spotted Tiago Splitter open under the basket and dropped a gorgeous behind-the-back pass to Splitter for the easy dunk.

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat
TAGS2014 NBA Finalsboris diawDimeMagMIAMI HEATsan antonio spursTIAGO SPLITTER

