Video: Boris Diaw Behind-The-Back Pass For Splitter Jam

Boris Diaw isn’t the most athletic or exciting player in the NBA. Yet he’s been the most effective playmaker on the court and leads both teams in plus/minus through the first three games. This is also why Gregg Popovich moved him to the starting lineup for Game 3 and again in Game 4 on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Diaw swooned every basketball fan watching with a gorgeous dish in the post. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh swarmed Diaw at the elbow, but the French native spotted Tiago Splitter open under the basket and dropped a gorgeous behind-the-back pass to Splitter for the easy dunk.

