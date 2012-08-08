Video: Boston Celtics Top 10 Plays Of The Year

The Celtics might be on Year Six of a three-year plan, but they’re still one of the best teams in the league and figure to have as good a shot as anyone of knocking off the Heat. Between Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Avery Bradley and Kevin Garnett, their top 10 plays from last year are must-see. But if you’re a Knicks fan, don’t watch. It seems like half of the top 10 came against them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What was Boston’s best play of the year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.