Video: Boston Celtics Top 10 Plays Of The Year

08.08.12 6 years ago

The Celtics might be on Year Six of a three-year plan, but they’re still one of the best teams in the league and figure to have as good a shot as anyone of knocking off the Heat. Between Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Avery Bradley and Kevin Garnett, their top 10 plays from last year are must-see. But if you’re a Knicks fan, don’t watch. It seems like half of the top 10 came against them.

What was Boston’s best play of the year?

