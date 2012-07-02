Video: ‘Bounce Back: The Ronnie Fields Story’ Trailer

The fallen legends get the most love. In our eyes, 2Pac and Biggie were untouchable, never made a whack record and would’ve kept the Young Dros and Soulja Boys out of the limelight. In our eyes, Earl “The Goat” Manigault could’ve been dropping 30 a game in the league, embarrassing guards and centers alike. What could’ve been is always the most interesting. Ronnie Fields lives on only in words, and a few select grainy high school highlights on YouTube. But for once, the hype doesn’t outweigh the legend. Check out this documentary trailer for “Bounce Back: The Ronnie Fields Story” and go here to help donate to the cause.

Should Fields have made the NBA?

