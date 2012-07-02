Video: ‘Bounce Back: The Ronnie Fields Story’ Trailer

#Vince Carter #Video
07.02.12 6 years ago

The fallen legends get the most love. In our eyes, 2Pac and Biggie were untouchable, never made a whack record and would’ve kept the Young Dros and Soulja Boys out of the limelight. In our eyes, Earl “The Goat” Manigault could’ve been dropping 30 a game in the league, embarrassing guards and centers alike. What could’ve been is always the most interesting. Ronnie Fields lives on only in words, and a few select grainy high school highlights on YouTube. But for once, the hype doesn’t outweigh the legend. Check out this documentary trailer for “Bounce Back: The Ronnie Fields Story” and go here to help donate to the cause.

Should Fields have made the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Video
TAGSBounce Back: The Ronnie Fields Storyhigh schoolKEVIN GARNETTMike BibbyRonnie FieldsvideoVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP