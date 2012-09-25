Video: New Derrick Rose Commercial – “Wake Up”

I’ve done lists before on the 25 best basketballs commercials ever. Given time, this new ad from adidas and Derrick Rose could eventually find its way into the conversation. This joint – titled “Wake Up” – will begin airing next week in conjunction with the worldwide launch of the D Rose signature collection and D Rose 3 basketball shoe on October 4. It’s meant to showcase the shock everyone in Chicago felt when Rose went down during last spring’s playoffs, but it ends on quite a high note.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.