Back in Dime #67, we featured Brandon Bass in the magazine spitting about his game behind the mic. The dude is nice, even if he admitted to us that he doesn’t take this thing too seriously. His video for “Billion Dollar Dreams” took off once it hit YouTube about a year ago, and from the looks of this new video, Bass “could really do this.”

Is he the best rapper in the NBA?

