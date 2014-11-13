Video: Brandon Jennings Burns Garrett Temple With Fake Behind-The-Back Pass

This was a perfect Rajon Rondo fake behind-the-back pass except we doubt Brandon Jennings has the alien hands Rondo possesses to more deftly cup the ball when he does the fake. That’s what makes Jennings’ move to smoke Garrett Temple last night — during his best game of the season, no less — so much more impressive.

The move absolutely bewilders Temple and a couple other Wizards players near the paint as Jennings is coming into the arc at three-quarters speed.

Just a crafy move by a player who’s excelling more than we thought in Stan Van Gundy’s system:

Jennings had 32 points (11/19) and 10 dimes in an attempt to offset John Wall‘s 27-point 11-assist night for the Wiz. It wasn’t enough, with the Wizards winning 107-103, but that was more on Josh Smith and Andre Drummond who combined for just eight points on the night (3-of-14 shooting combined).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jennings is shooting better than 43 percent from behind the arc in eight games this season. He’s also shooting 44.3 percent from the field, including 56.7 percent from the restricted area — a spot on the floor where the svelte, 6-1 point usually struggles. In fact, Jennings hasn’t shot better than 50 percent from the restricted area since the 2011-12 season — the only season he’s done so — which is a pretty horrible trend even for a tiny guard.

Not this year, though — and certainly not when he was wide open for a layup after freezing the whole Wiz team with the Rondo move.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.