Brandon Jennings Presents “Under The Armour” – Episode 6

Since introducing you to Under The Armour, we’ve seen Brandon Jennings do pretty much everything except play an actual NBA game. In his latest episode, we get a behind the scenes look at Under Armour’s “Are You From Here?” spot, and the start of their three-gym tour at St. Frances Academy.

