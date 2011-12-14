Brandon Jennings Presents “Under The Armour” – Episode 7

#Video
12.14.11 7 years ago

Since introducing you to Under The Armour, we’ve seen Brandon Jennings do pretty much everything except play an actual NBA game. In the season finale, Jennings arrives in New York City as part of the “Are You From HERE?” tour. In-between games, Brandon spends some time in the lab with Ryan Leslie and stops by HOT 97.

Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Episode 6

Don’t worry, “Under The Armour” returns Summer 2012…

What do you think?

