Video: Brandon Knight Hits Game-Winner Over Knicks

Two of the worst teams in the worst conference squared off at BMO Bradley Center in Milwaukee last night. The Bucks, with the worst record in the league, beat the visiting Knicks after a three-pointer by Brandon Knight broke a 95-95 tie with just 2.4 seconds left game. The big shot came the possession after Carmelo Anthony knocked down a game-tying three-pointer of his own. Not only that, but the Knicks lost to the worst team in the league with J.R. Smith playing his best (shooting) game of the year.

Smith swished six three-pointers on the night for a season-high 30 points in the loss. Carmelo Anthony added 36, but they were the only Knicks players who scored in double-figures. Conversely, Knight led the Bucks with 25, but four other players hit double-figures including Khris Middleton’s 19 on just nine shots.

But it’s Knight that’s the hero. With the score tied, the Bucks gave him the ball at the top of the key and draped all four players along the baseline, as is custom these days. Knight got Raymond Felton covering the drive and simple pulled up in Ray’s eye to rip nothing by nylon.

‘Melo had a brief glimpse 32 feet out over a double-team in the remaining 2.4 seconds, but it wasn’t happening. The Knicks have reached a new low. After defeating the Bucks in their last seven meetings, they’ve lost to the worst team in the league.

