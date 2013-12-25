Video: Bulls’ Taj Gibson With The Bruising Follow-Up Slam

The Chicago Bulls were a long way from home on Christmas Day. They traveled to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to take on a Nets team still reeling from the loss of Brook Lopez for the year. But even away from the comforts of friends and family on the holiday, Bulls big man Taj Gibson still provided his own gift for Bulls fans.

Watch as Gibson rises above Brooklyn’s Mirza Teletovic, to follow-up a missed Jimmy Butler leaner with a Christmas Day jam that’s sure to light up the coal-stricken Bulls fans still mourning the loss of Derrick Rose.

Oh and the Bulls won a X-Mas Day blowout, 95-78, on the road in Brooklyn.

