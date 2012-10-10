Video: C.J. Miles Razes Milwaukee With 2 Huge Highlights

One night after Tristan Thompson and Kyrie Irving were a part of two huge plays in Cleveland’s win over Montepaschi Siena, C.J. Miles created both of the Cavs’ best highlights Tuesday against Milwaukee in Canton, Ohio (forgive me the preseason enthusiasm, I’m just excited basketball is back). Miles had a game-high 18 points in Cleveland’s loss, but you can toss out the boxscore and just pay attention to both his facial on Ersan Ilyasova and his steal and slam on the fast break.

On the first play he picks off a Bucks pass at the free-throw line before getting the ball returned for a slam via Kyrie Irving‘s behind-the-back dime. He gets off a dunk easy enough against air there as his reward, but it isn’t until you see him elevate on Ilyasova that he shows his best work of the night.

