Video: C.J. Miles Razes Milwaukee With 2 Huge Highlights

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.10.12 6 years ago

One night after Tristan Thompson and Kyrie Irving were a part of two huge plays in Cleveland’s win over Montepaschi Siena, C.J. Miles created both of the Cavs’ best highlights Tuesday against Milwaukee in Canton, Ohio (forgive me the preseason enthusiasm, I’m just excited basketball is back). Miles had a game-high 18 points in Cleveland’s loss, but you can toss out the boxscore and just pay attention to both his facial on Ersan Ilyasova and his steal and slam on the fast break.

On the first play he picks off a Bucks pass at the free-throw line before getting the ball returned for a slam via Kyrie Irving‘s behind-the-back dime. He gets off a dunk easy enough against air there as his reward, but it isn’t until you see him elevate on Ilyasova that he shows his best work of the night.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCJ MilesCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagErsan IlyasovaKYRIE IRVINGvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP