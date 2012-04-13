Video: C.J. Watson Gets Trucked, Hits Game-Tying Three

#Video #LeBron James
04.13.12 6 years ago

It’s not karma â€” it’s just a jump shot. But if you’re a Chicago fan (or just a Miami Heat hater, of whom there are many more) you might have taken a little joy Thursday night seeing C.J. Watson drop the game-tying three on Miami after getting knocked to the floor by a screen earlier in the fourth.

Watson broke free off an inbounds pass and hit this three with 2.2 seconds left in regulation to tie it up and get the Bulls to OT, where they beat Miami.

Watson had been chasing Mario Chalmers full-court with 11 minutes left in the fourth when he ran into a shoulder thrown by LeBron James. No foul was called, but Steve Kerr commented later one should have been given to LeBron.

Should LeBron have been called for a foul?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#LeBron James
TAGSC.J. WatsonDimeMagLeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP