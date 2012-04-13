Video: C.J. Watson Gets Trucked, Hits Game-Tying Three

It’s not karma â€” it’s just a jump shot. But if you’re a Chicago fan (or just a Miami Heat hater, of whom there are many more) you might have taken a little joy Thursday night seeing C.J. Watson drop the game-tying three on Miami after getting knocked to the floor by a screen earlier in the fourth.

Watson broke free off an inbounds pass and hit this three with 2.2 seconds left in regulation to tie it up and get the Bulls to OT, where they beat Miami.

Watson had been chasing Mario Chalmers full-court with 11 minutes left in the fourth when he ran into a shoulder thrown by LeBron James. No foul was called, but Steve Kerr commented later one should have been given to LeBron.

Should LeBron have been called for a foul?

