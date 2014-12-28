Video: ‘Melo Dallies On Defense, Adding Fuel To Anti-Anthony Commentary

Oh well. We’ve tried to make excuses for Carmelo Anthony since this season started. We were confident in our stance after ‘Melo jilted the Cavs’ honeymoon homecoming in Cleveland for LeBron James, but since then it’s been one loss after another, with Anthony squandering contested games with contested jumpers in the closing minutes. His defense on a Rudy Gay breakaway early in last night’s OT loss to the Kings might signal the death knoll of our belief the ‘Cuse title winner can figure it out this season — his twelfth in the Association.
Here’s the play in question, which occurred early in the game, but led to a stampede of ‘Melo grazing on Twitter — with the hive mind tearing into his $124 million carcass:
In the play, Anthony’s about even with Gay when he gives up on getting back to stop him. It looks even worse because Pablo Prigioni, who trails ‘Melo after the turnover, keeps hustling and tries to swipe the ball down low on the attempt. No soup on the swipe — but Prigioni’s hustle juxtaposes Anthony’s inertia even more.
‘Melo scored a team-high 36 points last night, let it not be forgotten, but it took him 29 shots to get there and he connected on less than 45 percent of those attempts. Yes, he also tied for the team lead with six dimes — another area of his game that’s been wrung for Twitter fodder when Basketball Twitter grows tired of baiting the Kobe sycophants — and he always seems to play hard when we have had a light dinner and can stomach a Knicks game. But the play above seems like a microcosm of this year’s Knicks team, led by their new free agency hire a lot of Knicks fans weren’t so cozy with over the summer.
There’s an overused line from Dylan Thomas about not going gentle into the good night. This Knicks season is a bad night, but ‘Melo has been lulled into playing like a offensive dilettante after all the early-season losing. He’s going quietly into the night, which is just pissing Knicks fans off even more. If there’s any group of people who will rage against the dying of the light, it’s Knicks fans — ask JD.
What do you think?
Death KNELL, not KNOLL!!!! Read books before you take your hand at writing articles! A KNELL is the tolling of a bell, a KNOLL is a fucking rock! LOL!
Melo should have signed with the Bulls..
He didn’t do that after Derrick Rose basically complained about not having the ball if he signed with them.
Melo will have to be traded though now, as his attitude will make NYC very unattractive for other stars to come to with him there. Tim Hardaway Jr was right for calling him out for his lack of dedication and helping to lead this team. It shows how dellusional and arrogant he was at the start of the season about this team’s chances.
It wasn’t a secret that the Knicks were going to be disastrous this season after the trade with Mavs basically made the team worse overall on top of damn near the entire roster revolting on Mike Woodson. Tim’s not off the hook since he does the same things that Melo does, even Phil has criticized him: [espn.go.com]
Not saying Tim has a leg to stand on, but as the supposed leader of the ball club, Melo should be the one leading by example – and that includes hustle and effort. Leading the team in MFG and not playing D isn’t exactly going to inspire the other players.
I agree that some of Phil’s moves are head scratchers, but I understand it is to make them bad, in order to be great. But again, that is why I never understood why re-signing Starbury 2.0 was in their best interests.
It’s just a pity Knicks fans have to deal with this shit for the whole season. They aren’t even fun to watch.
It’s still a business and Carmelo is their best player and their main draw. Some of Phil’s moves can’t be helped since they gave up picks and draft rights. This shitstorm will last for years.
Yeah I hear you and that is why I never thought it made sense to sign Melo. If you know it’s going to take a few years to get back into the game, why lock up Melo long term? His attitude and shoot first mentality is killing development of other players and by the time the Knicks are relevant again, Melo will be past his prime. They should pack him for a plethora of picks and young players and let them gell over the coming bad years, ala OKC.
He’s not James Harden bad. At least Carmelo moved.
Melo know he was going to get called for a foul ……the fuck you want him to do…..Melo fouls out….the knicks don’t score another point
it was the first quarter tho…get his nuts off ya neck.. he aint sh!t. and will never be sh!t
the whole team is signed to 1 year contract…..Phil did that shit on purpose……let them tank without telling them to tank……rebuild with a first round pick……instant contender ….see you next year
Lakers should trade for him so he and Kobe can take turns stealing plays and jacking pointlessly for the rest of the season.
This dude is playing with a bad knee and Rudy gay was going to finish regardless. He’s being overplayed as it is and needs to conserve his energy because noone on the fucking squad can score.
I’ll admit defense isn’t his forte but when the squad gets better and he won’t have to carry the load every night he’ll pick it up defensively. Taking one play where he didn’t hustle back is silly. Love to see Pablo getting back though lol