Not everything went terribly for Orlando last night. Jason Richardson had one of the best non-dunks of his entire life: faking a pass to get Carmelo Anthony to stumble and fall flat on his face, and then hitting the triple. ‘Melo might’ve gotten the last laugh, but this had to be embarrassing.

via TBJ

On a scale of 1-10, how embarrassing is that?

