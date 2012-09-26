Video: Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo & Josh Smith Dominating As High School Stars

I never saw Josh Smith or Rajon Rondo play in high school, unless you count watching on television. I never saw Carmelo Anthony play at Oak Hill, either. But I did see ‘Melo hoop at Towson Catholic High School. This was before the stardom, before Syracuse, even before the braids. Back then, Anthony was just a gifted teenager rocking an awesome mini afro. At the time, he was already one of the best high school players in the entire DMV area. He’d grow to be much more.

During his junior year, he went out and took names at the A.C.I.T. at Frostburg State University in Western Maryland. I was there. At first, he was just a cat with a weird name. But I knew he could play, judging solely off the numbers and accolades next to his name in the event’s program. Anthony went on to dominate the weekend, and even won the tournament’s dunk contest. Over a decade later, he’s now one of the more controversial stars in the NBA.

All three of them became more than expected. How much of that is due to Oak Hill? I’m not sure. What I can say is they made a lot of highlights during the brief time they suited up with the ultimate high school basketball factory.

Which player was most dominant in high school?

