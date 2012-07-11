Video: Carmelo Anthony Teaches Blake Griffin The Step-Back Jumper

#Olympics #Video #Carmelo Anthony #Blake Griffin
07.11.12 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony’s mid-range game is unparalleled in today’s NBA. Defenders are so fearful that he’ll take it all the way to the hole that he has the unique ability to create room to shoot from anywhere on the floor at any time. At Team USA practice, ‘Melo decided to teach Blake Griffin some of his step-back skills, unveiling a small portion of his aresnal for Griffin to try out. ‘Melo, unsurprisingly, looked extremely natural pulling off the moves. Griffin, meanwhile, was a little more herky jerky. Nontheless, this is a pretty cool insight into Melo’s perimeter offensive game and Griffin’s well, lack thereof.

h/t Pro Basketball Talk

What do you think?

