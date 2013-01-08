Video: Carmelo Anthony Waits by the Celtics Bus for Kevin Garnett

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
01.08.13 6 years ago 3 Comments

Basketball fans nationwide who constantly yearn for the “old school” days of the NBA are loving what went down with Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Garnett in NYC last night.

Say what you will about ‘Melo, but he is apparently a man of his word. During the game last night (and several mini scrums), Anthony told KG he’d see him outside after the game. And lo and behold, after reportedly having to be physically restrained from going into the Celtics’ locker room, here is Carmelo lying in wait for KG out by the Boston team bus.

Note the full team of security guys between ‘Melo and the bus to make sure nothing goes down:

And here’s one of the many times they got into it with each other on the court. This time, you can clearly see ‘Melo lobbing F-bombs at Garnett:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagKEVIN GARNETTNEW YORK KNICKSReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP