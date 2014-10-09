Watch Kevin Love Smoke Cigar As Cavaliers Chill On Beach In Brazil

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Miami Heat. Instead of worrying about Chris Bosh not talking to LeBron James or even Kyrie Irving’s walking boot, though, the majority of the team took to the beach for some rest before the grind of the regular season begins later this month. One Cav, in particular, seemed a bit more relaxed than others.



On beach in rio #cavsrio A post shared by matrix31 (@matrix31) on Oct 8, 2014 at 11:58am PDT

Yes, that’s Kevin Love puffing on a stogie. “Super-chill mode,” indeed.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.