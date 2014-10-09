Watch Kevin Love Smoke Cigar As Cavaliers Chill On Beach In Brazil

10.08.14 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Miami Heat. Instead of worrying about Chris Bosh not talking to LeBron James or even Kyrie Irving’s walking boot, though, the majority of the team took to the beach for some rest before the grind of the regular season begins later this month. One Cav, in particular, seemed a bit more relaxed than others.

On beach in rio #cavsrio

A post shared by matrix31 (@matrix31) on

Yes, that’s Kevin Love puffing on a stogie. “Super-chill mode,” indeed.

