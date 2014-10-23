Video: Celtics’ Jeff Green Hustles For Monster Chase-Down Block Versus Nets

#Boston Celtics
10.22.14 4 years ago

This is the type of highlight that makes you want so much more from Jeff Green. But that’s the glass half empty take. It’s the preseason – we might as well stay half full while games don’t matter. Watch as Green makes an incredible hustle play by swatting a layup by the Brookyn Nets’ Sergey Karasev into the seats for a huge chase-down block.

Wow.

But take a look at how the sequence began: Green carelessly dribbling through traffic and getting ripped. That happens for too often for a player who can flash athleticism like this with all-around offensive skills that make you think he could be a primary scorer.

For now, though, what an incredible block. Maybe Green will use it as a springboard to new consistency in 2014-2015? Not only do the Celtics surely hope so, but we do, too.

(Video via NBA)

What do you think?

