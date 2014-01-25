Video: Chandler Parsons Says He Should Have Been Included In Team USA Pool

During the second half of the Houston-Memphis game on Friday night, Chandler Parsons set an NBA record with 10 second half three-pointers. While speaking after the game, the third-year forward said he was disappointed he wasn’t included in the pool of 28 players selected for Team USA national team duty, and what it was like to reach a zenith like he did shooting the ball while simultaneously suffering a loss.

While Chandler hit 10 consecutive three-pointers, he did miss a 30-footer with 1:13 left, and a runner with under a minute to play. After such a historic night, he wasn’t able to savor it like ‘Melo did was able to do his at MSG because the Rockets lost at home to the Grizzlies. Listen to Chandler discuss the zone he entered in the second half before his crushing disappointment after the loss.

More than anything, Chandler says his lack of inclusion among the pool of USA Basketball players will motivate him to work even harder. That’s music the ears of Rockets executives, so keep an eye on the overachieving second round pick. He might just play his way onto the Olympic team before the next three years are up. Last night was a pretty epic start.

