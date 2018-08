Charlie Villanueva was hit with a flagrant foul 2/ejection from last night’s Pistons/Kings game for this foul on Sacramento’s Isaiah Thomas. CV could be looking at a suspension – do you think it warrants that level of punishment?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook